Woolfenden, Burgess, Humphreys and Hirst Start Against Owls

Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 14:33 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Cambridge United last week for this afternoon’s third-v-first game against leaders Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road. Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess return at the back for Richard Keogh and George Edmundson, who drop out of the squad, while Cameron Humphreys starts in midfield for the injured Lee Evans. George Hirst starts as the central striker against the club where he started his career and where his father David was a legend in the eighties and nineties with Freddie Ladapo on the bench. Wes Burns is fit enough to start wide on the right having been a doubt ahead of the game. Town’s other former Wednesday man, midfielder Massimo Luongo, misses out on a place in the 18 having been another concern going into the match. Wednesday make one change from the team which beat Plymouth 1-0 last week with goalscorer Callum Paterson injured and Akin Famewo coming into the side. Former Town loanees David Stockdale and Tyreeq Bakinson are on the Owls’ bench. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Humphreys, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Leigh, Aluko, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, Vaulks, Iorfa, Bannan (c), Windass, Byers, Famewo, Johnson, Smith, Flint. Subs: Stockdale, Brown, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Bakinson, Shipston, Fusire. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



carlo88 added 14:53 - Feb 11

Keep rotating these strikers and we'll suffer the consequences. 3

Cadiar added 15:00 - Feb 11

I thought Jackson might have played seeing how he roasted Iorfa the last time the teams met. 1

TimmyH added 15:04 - Feb 11

Keep rotating the defence as well...doesn't really feel the side is settled at all (saying that did expect Keogh to be dropped). 1

blueboy1981 added 15:43 - Feb 11

Rotation WON’T Work - this is DIVISION THREE.

Drop the stupid idea McK, whilst you still have a Manager’s job…. !!! 1

d77sgw added 15:54 - Feb 11

Even Man City keep a reasonably settled defence. You’ve got to defend as a unit, and that means playing as one, having an almost telepathic understanding of what your fellow defenders are doing. Changing the defence every game is ludicrous. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments