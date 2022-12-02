Woolfenden, Burgess, Humphreys and Hirst Start Against Owls
Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 14:33
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Cambridge United last week for this afternoon’s third-v-first game against leaders Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.
Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess return at the back for Richard Keogh and George Edmundson, who drop out of the squad, while Cameron Humphreys starts in midfield for the injured Lee Evans.
George Hirst starts as the central striker against the club where he started his career and where his father David was a legend in the eighties and nineties with Freddie Ladapo on the bench.
Wes Burns is fit enough to start wide on the right having been a doubt ahead of the game.
Town’s other former Wednesday man, midfielder Massimo Luongo, misses out on a place in the 18 having been another concern going into the match.
Wednesday make one change from the team which beat Plymouth 1-0 last week with goalscorer Callum Paterson injured and Akin Famewo coming into the side. Former Town loanees David Stockdale and Tyreeq Bakinson are on the Owls’ bench.
Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Humphreys, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Leigh, Aluko, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo.
Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, Vaulks, Iorfa, Bannan (c), Windass, Byers, Famewo, Johnson, Smith, Flint. Subs: Stockdale, Brown, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Bakinson, Shipston, Fusire. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).
Photo: Matchday Images
