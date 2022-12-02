Moore: Chance to Go 3-0 Up Was Turning Point

Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 19:16 Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, whose side extended their league unbeaten run to 17 games, felt the key incident in the Owls' 2-2 draw with the Blues came when they were 2-0 up. Moore felt Michael Smith’s failure to take his opportunity after being gifted the ball by Luke Woolfenden with Wednesday two goals to the good proved to be the key incident in the second 2-2 draw between the teams this season. The former West Brom boss had no complaints regarding the Blues penalty with Marvin Johnson having caught Wes Burns with an elbow. The officials were unable to definitively judge which player had thrown the elbow, hence the lack of a red card. “I didn’t see the incident that led to penalty, but I trust that the officials saw something,” Moore told the Sheffield Star. “I’m pleased Cameron Dawson saved it – his second of the season – and I think once he saved it the boys regained their calmness. “It was an excellent start, to go two goals up, but the changing point was when we had the chance to go 3-0 up. “If we score that I think the game runs away from Ipswich, but they got away with it and there was a real momentum surge after that. “The free-kick [from Nathan Broadhead] really was exceptional – and that gave them hope going into half-time.” Regarding his side’s two matches in eight days against Plymouth, who they beat 1-0 at home last week, and the Blues, he added: “Looking at both games, it’s a good return. Winning last week and coming away from here with a point, but with the way it went – and going 2-0 up – it was about keeping our focus. “But they got a lifeline and the second-half momentum. When I get back on the bus though, for that long trip up north, I think I’ll look at four points from the two games is a good return.”

Photo: Action Images



micky_1560 added 19:24 - Feb 11

Looked like we were going to fold and may well have done if Smith had made it 0 - 3.

Credit to everyone coming back the way we did.

Why do we never look like scoring a penalty, outcome may have been different. 0

Millsey added 19:40 - Feb 11

They are a poor team and if promoted will struggle. Expected more of wed. -1

hoppy added 20:08 - Feb 11

For me, the poor penalty that was saved at 0-0 was the key moment. We score that, we obviously don’t go 2-0 down. 1

gippeswyk added 20:14 - Feb 11

I think the missed penalty and the lack of the red card was a lucky escape for them and the important turning point. Sounds like there will be a retrospective ban for their dirty player. 1

