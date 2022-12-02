|Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Sheffield Wednesday
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 11th February 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Moore: Chance to Go 3-0 Up Was Turning Point
Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 19:16
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, whose side extended their league unbeaten run to 17 games, felt the key incident in the Owls' 2-2 draw with the Blues came when they were 2-0 up.
Moore felt Michael Smith’s failure to take his opportunity after being gifted the ball by Luke Woolfenden with Wednesday two goals to the good proved to be the key incident in the second 2-2 draw between the teams this season.
The former West Brom boss had no complaints regarding the Blues penalty with Marvin Johnson having caught Wes Burns with an elbow. The officials were unable to definitively judge which player had thrown the elbow, hence the lack of a red card.
“I didn’t see the incident that led to penalty, but I trust that the officials saw something,” Moore told the Sheffield Star.
“I’m pleased Cameron Dawson saved it – his second of the season – and I think once he saved it the boys regained their calmness.
“It was an excellent start, to go two goals up, but the changing point was when we had the chance to go 3-0 up.
“If we score that I think the game runs away from Ipswich, but they got away with it and there was a real momentum surge after that.
“The free-kick [from Nathan Broadhead] really was exceptional – and that gave them hope going into half-time.”
Regarding his side’s two matches in eight days against Plymouth, who they beat 1-0 at home last week, and the Blues, he added: “Looking at both games, it’s a good return. Winning last week and coming away from here with a point, but with the way it went – and going 2-0 up – it was about keeping our focus.
“But they got a lifeline and the second-half momentum. When I get back on the bus though, for that long trip up north, I think I’ll look at four points from the two games is a good return.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]