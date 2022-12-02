Wednesday’s Johnson Could Face Retrospective Ban

Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 20:08 Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson could face a retrospective ban for elbowing Town wideman Wes Burns in the incident which led to Town’s first-half penalty in today’s 2-2 draw. The incident was spotted by the linesman who called over referee Geoff Eltringham, who gave the Blues the spot-kick, which Owls keeper Cameron Dawson saved from Conor Chaplin. However, the officials were unable to identify which specific Wednesday player threw the elbow and as a result couldn’t show the red card the offence deserved. But Johnson could now face retrospective action with footage shot from the stands clearly showing the incident. Town themselves lost captain Sam Morsy to a four-game ban in similar circumstances after catching Accrington Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton with an arm in a game at Portman Road in January last year. After the game, Owls forward Josh Windass outlined his understanding of the incident. “Apparently Marvin Johnson elbowed somebody, but Marv said that he just had his arm up trying to stop somebody getting across him," he told the Sheffield Star. “Nobody really knew what happened, but we were saying to the referee that if somebody elbowed somebody else then you need to send someone off – and he said he didn’t know who it was. So make of that what you will. “They [the officials] just need to let the game play, especially with stuff like that. The ref didn’t even know what happened himself, and the incident happened at the far post away from the linesman with 11 bodies or something in the way. They didn’t claim for it, nobody did, so I don’t know what happened.” Not just one elbow from Marvin Johnson but looks like two to us, what do you think @fa @efl?#itfc #swfc pic.twitter.com/ExtivVBhVO — TWTD.co.uk - #itfc (@twtduk) February 11, 2023 What an a hole pic.twitter.com/qL19p3qhi4 — Smiffy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇰🇳🚜⚽️ (@Smiffy_2010) February 11, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



blues1 added 20:24 - Feb 11

And that could have cost us the win, regardless of us missing the penalty. Unlikely they'd have gone 2 goals ahead with 10 men. But will anything be done regarding the player involved? Probably not. Only we ever seem to get done for these kind of things. 0

LowroadBlue added 20:42 - Feb 11

Yet another refereeing error goes against us 0

