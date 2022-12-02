Ipswich Town 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday - Highlights

Sunday, 12th Feb 2023 09:02 Highlights of yesterday's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



pennblue added 09:21 - Feb 12

1:56 on the highlights - We have GOT to sort out our defending. That really is Sunday League defending.



0

Vancouver_Blue added 09:26 - Feb 12

Weird how the highlights don't show Freddie's scuffed shot at the end

CrockerITFC added 10:12 - Feb 12

@Vancouver_Blue - Or Chaplin's free header that went straight at the keeper

