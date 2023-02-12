Davis: Broady Scored and That Got the Momentum Going

Sunday, 12th Feb 2023 09:18 by Dave Gooderham Leif Davis hailed Ipswich Town’s resilience after they recovered from 2-0 down to draw with promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday. A pulsating game at Portman Road saw Conor Chaplin miss a penalty before the visitors took control with quick goals from Michael Smith and George Byers. Ipswich needed a spark before the break and it duly arrived when Nathan Broadhead curled in a delightful free-kick before Davis equalised six minutes after the restart from his own set piece, albeit via a deflection from Byers. With neither side able to find a precious winner, Davis reflected on a true game of two halves. He said: “The first half we weren’t bang at it like we were in the second half. I thought we were a bit slow on the ball in the first half, we weren’t switched on like with their quick free-kick and the goal. “We said in training they might try it as they got a goal from it last week. We knew we weren’t right bang at it. “But after that, we had a chat. I told Samy [Morsy] that we have got to get going and then their second goal we went in. “Then Broady scored and that got the momentum going. It was a bit too close to half-time as we were bang at it and I think if half-time wasn’t there, I think we could have got another goal. “But the goal before half-time got the crowd going again – and got us going again. When that went in, we felt we were bang back in the game now. Then we just went from there. “Coming out the second half, I thought we did really well and came out full guns. Sheffield Wednesday are a great team, but they didn’t really have any chances in the second half. We had a lot of chances, created a lot of things, played them in their half for the full 45. “We pressed like we did against Burnley the other night when the lads played brilliantly. We were full at it and we had to take the energy from that game into this game, and I don’t think we did that at the start.” It took Ipswich, and Davis, just six minutes of the second half to restore parity when the former Leeds man's free-kick shot deflected off Byers and flew past keeper Cameron Dawson.

Davis said: “I’ll take it, it went down as mine. It was a bit of a lucky free-kick. I was thinking whether I should cross it but it was too close. I just wanted to try and drill one and it got a lucky deflection. “We hadn’t had that luck, while other teams have had that luck against us like the Fleetwood goal which took a big deflection and the one against Plymouth. “I’m happy to get a goal and take it to 2-2. It felt good, but I just wanted to get back into position and go again to try and get the win. That’s why I didn’t really celebrate. I was just getting back into my position as quickly as I could and get the lads going again to try and push for that third goal. “The gaffer said to us yesterday to everyone that we have to leave everything out there. Even when subs come on, do your thing and then tag your teammate in so they can go out and do the same thing. “I felt I didn’t stop running today and try and do everything for the team to try and get the three points.” While not expanding on what was said at half-time to bring about such a dramatic improvement, Davis revealed: “It wasn’t just the manager, it came from the skipper Morsy as well and everyone. We talked about what we needed to do and it worked. “I thought we did really well in the second half, we kept the ball and weren’t slow on the ball, doing passes which we didn’t really need to do like we did in the first half when they were getting intercepted. “We played to our game plan and I think it worked. They couldn’t get out their half and they had to lump it long and it was coming back at them.” It was a tale of two free-kicks yesterday with Broadhurst scoring his first Town goal – following in the footsteps of fellow new signing George Hirst getting off the mark in midweek. Davis said: “George’s was a good goal and Broady’s was an unbelievable free-kick. I’ve never seen him take a free kick in training and then he said he was going to take it. “I thought Chappers was going to take it as he is unbelievable on free kicks as well. But we let Broady have it and then he did that so he will be claiming them from that side from now. Hopefully he does that every week.” Davis also had words of encouragement for Chaplin after his penalty was saved by the legs of Dawson – while also questioning why there wasn’t more punishment for Owls wing-back Marvin Johnson for elbowing Wes Burns. The left-back said: “I didn’t see anything with the penalty, the lino on the other side saw it. I was just trying to keep the spot clean and help him because the keeper was trying to push us out the way and I know what he was trying to do. “But I spoke to the ref at half-time and asked why hasn’t he been carded if it was an elbow. The ref said he didn’t see who it was as he ran off. He gave the pen so I don’t know how he hasn’t seen who done it. “Chappers misses the pen but he has just got to keep his head up. Every day in training, after training, he is taking pens. He is doing really well, he creates a lot for the team and he’s a big part of the team. “Even if he misses a pen, he still does all he can to help the team. I just told him to keep his head up.” Davis called on his teammates to learn lessons from yesterday’s game, which was played out on front of 29,072. He said: “We have to start every game like we started the second half. I thought we played very well and suffocated a really good team. “We created some good chances but we’ve got to take those chances. We can’t have all the possession in the world and draw games. You don’t win games by possession, you have to put them to bed. “I think we need to start putting a few more chances away, like the one with Freddie [Ladapo]’s although he had just come on. He makes a great impact, but those type of things other teams will put to bed against us. “Bristol Rovers [on Tuesday night] is a massive game, we need to go there with the same energy we showed in the second half. If we do that. We should win the game. “I definitely think we can make the top two. There is plenty of time, plenty of games, we just have to win games. “We can’t afford to draw or lose games from now on. If we go on a good streak now, we’ve got a really good chance.”



Photo: TWTD



SouperJim added 09:56 - Feb 12

Two things are killing us at the minute, experience and physicality. We're a young team and we simply don't have enough leaders out there, combined with being a bit lightweight in some areas we struggle to compete when other teams are more physically powerful than us and manage the game better. No better example of that then Wednesday's spell where they scored twice and could have had a third.



I think it'll come in time, but whether that's soon enough to get up this season looks questionable unfortunately. I do think we need more presence upfront though, I appreciate what the likes of Chaplin and Harness bring to the team but against big powerful sides sometimes you have to compete on their terms to bash the door down. I'd like to see Hirst and Ladapo play together, even in front 3, no reason not to try it and we've had success down the years with big attackers like Scowcroft, Lee and Walters coming in from a wider position. 2

