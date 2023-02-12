Youth Cup Tickets On Sale Monday

Sunday, 12th Feb 2023 17:25 Tickets for Town’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Portman Road on Wednesday 22nd February (KO 7pm) will go on sale on Monday from 10am. Supporters will be based in the Cobbold Stand with home fans in Blocks B and C. Tickets, will be available online or on the turnstiles on the night with cash, cost £3 for adults, £1 for seniors aged 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s. Season ticket holders are not admitted for free for Youth Cup matches. The side coached by Sam Darlow, who were beaten 3-1 at Colchester in Professional Development League Two South yesterday, swept aside Liverpool 2-0 in their fifth round tie at home earlier this month in front of a crowd of 2,649. The young Blues are likely to have a tougher test against the Hammers, who are top of U18 Premier League South having won 12 and lost one of their 14 fixtures so far, the defeats having come in their last two matches, at Southampton at the end of January and a 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea yesterday. In the Youth Cup this season, the East Londoners have beaten Sheffield United 3-1, Burnley 1-0 and Stoke City 4-1, all on the road. Prior to the victory over Liverpool, the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 on penalties at Portman Road following a 1-1 draw, in round three they came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road. West Ham have won the trophy three times, in 1963, 1981 and 1999, while Town beat them 5-1 over two legs in the final in 1975. The Blues also carried off the Youth Cup in 1973 and 2005.

Photo: Action Images



