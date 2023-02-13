Discounted Members' Tickets For Shrewsbury Match

Monday, 13th Feb 2023 11:53

Town members will be able to purchase up to two additional seats at discounted prices for the game against Shrewsbury at Portman Road on Saturday 18th March.

Adult Ultimate, Gold and Silver members can buy two additional tickets in any area of the stadium priced at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors, under-23s and under-19s. Town’s ticketing website can be found here. Seats will go on sale with the following priority:

Ultimate members - Monday 13th February, 10am

Silver members - Tuesday 14th February, 10am

Gold members - Wednesday 15th February, 10am

Season ticket holders - Friday 17th February, 10am

General sale - Monday 20th February, 10am

Meanwhile, tickets for the away game at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday 11th March went on sale to Gold members this morning.

Town have been given 2,169 seats for the fixture priced at £25 for adults, £20 for seniors aged 65-plus, £20 for under-23s, £15 for under-18s and £8 for under-12s. They will be sold via the following priority:

Gold members – Monday 13th February, 10am

Season ticket holders – Wednesday 15th February, 10am

Silver card members – Friday 17th February, 10am

General sale – Monday 20th February, 10am





Photo: Matchday Images