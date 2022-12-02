Luongo, Edmundson and Broadhead to Be Assessed

Monday, 13th Feb 2023 19:27 Massimo Luongo, George Edmundson and Nathan Broadhead will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s game at Bristol Rovers, the former pair having missed Saturday’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while the former Everton man was substituted with cramp in the second half. The Blues, who will be playing their fourth game in 11 days, travelled west today ahead of the match against the 14th-placed Pirates. “It’s a quick turnaround so we need to do everything we can with the recovery and we’ll make some assessments today,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich, speaking this morning. “Massimo and George Edmundson weren’t quite right for Saturday, so we’ll have to see how they are over the next 24 hours to see whether they’re going to make this one or not. “Apart from that, we’ve got a few little issues after Saturday. Nathan went off with a cramp as well. “We’ll have to make the assessments over the next 24 hours and give the players as much time as we can and make the final decisions on Tuesday for this one.” Lee Evans is again set to miss out with the knee injury he suffered in the 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 19:48 - Feb 13

Is Luongo turning out to be a bit of a Sick note ? 0

ringwoodblue added 20:14 - Feb 13

Looks like it Arnie. We’ll probably see him as many times as we have Camara and Ball this season. 0

ArnieM added 20:27 - Feb 13

Out of those three, I reckon Camara will be the one that we keep and see his real

Worth - next season! 0

