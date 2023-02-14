Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Bristol City
Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 10:11

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Bristol City at Playford Road this morning (KO 11am).

Sam Darlow’s side, who lost 3-1 at Colchester on Saturday, Oli Davis netting their goal, are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins a place ahead of them on goal difference having played one game more.

The young Blues host West Ham United in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final a week tomorrow.


Photo: Blair Ferguson



