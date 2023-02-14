Plans For Fans to Celebrate Legend Robson's 90th Birthday

Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 13:37 Town fans are being encouraged to celebrate Sir Bobby Robson’s 90th birthday when the Blues host Forest Green Rovers at Portman Road on Saturday. Robson, who died aged 76 in July 2009, would have turned 90 on the day of the match and fans are being called upon to applaud as the clock shows 78 and 81 minutes, in tribute to Town’s FA and UEFA Cup triumphs during his 13-year reign, and also 90, marking the anniversary but also Italia 90 when the legendary boss took England to the World Cup semi-finals. The idea has been instigated by supporter Sandra Cuningham, who outlined her thinking on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (2hrs 9mins 29secs). “The 78th and 81st minute are two very important and poignant minutes, so I would like to see a minute's applause on both those minutes,” she said. Cuningham is also encouraging fans to wear shirts, scarves and other memorabilia from the Robson era at the match. The show’s legend-in-residence, Terry Butcher, who played for Robson for both Ipswich and England backed the plans: “A great idea. Everybody loved him because he was such an open guy.” This Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch will be a Sir Bobby Robson special featuring many of those who played for him during his time at Town, while the club will pay tribute on the cover of the matchday programme, which will also include an in-depth feature. Robson’s favourite song, My Way, will be played over the PA and current manager Kieran McKenna will wear a Sir Bobby Robson Foundation badge. Town are also sending a flag to Newcastle United, the club Robson supported as a boy and managed late in his career, for a display which will be taking place at St James’ Park.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 13:59 - Feb 14

Great ! Shows we still remember and value the standards, values and memories this wonderful Manager brought to ITFC ,Newcastle and England !

COYB 0

