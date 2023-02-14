U18s Beat Bristol City

Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 14:44

Ashton Boswell and Oli Davis were on target as Town’s U18s beat Bristol City 2-1 at Playford Road this morning.

Boswell put the Blues in front early on with a good finish across the keeper, then Davis (pictured) added a second on the half hour.

The Robins pulled one back just before the break but Town held on for the three points during the second half.

The young Blues host West Ham United in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final a week tomorrow.

As a result of that match, the U21s game at Swansea City scheduled for next Monday has been postponed and will now be played on Friday 31st March.

Meanwhile, U18s keeper Danny Cullum has joined Brantham Athletic on loan, winning man of the match in his debut for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side, a 1-1 draw at Newmarket Town last week, then keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.

U18s: Cullum, Lavin, Logan (Nkansa-Dwamena 77), Steele, Trialist (Ayoola 90), O'Neill (Graham 77), R Morgan, Haddoch (Towler 77), Davis, Ayinde, Boswell. Unused: Fleischer.





Photo: TWTD