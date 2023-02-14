Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Keeper Ridd Joins Brightlingsea on Loan
Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 15:38

Young Blues keeper Lewis Ridd has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Brightlingsea Regent on a month’s loan.

Capped by Wales at U18 and U19 levels, Ridd, who signed a one-year professional contract with the Blues in July, started the season on loan at Bury Town before injury curtailed his time in West Suffolk.

The 18-year-old Port Talbot-born keeper, who also spent time with Bury and at AFC Sudbury last season, joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea City.


