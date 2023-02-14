Town Handed Additional 162 Seats at MK

Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 15:49

Town have been given an additional 162 seats for the game against the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday 25th February, taking their total allocation to 6,748.

The 162 tickets, the final tranche being made available to the Blues, will go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday.

A further coach has been booked and will go on sale at the same time. Town's ticketing website can be found here.

The Blues were initially given 3,860 seats, which sold out quickly, then an additional 2,699, which were also snapped up soon after they went on sale.

Last season, the Blues took 6,850 to the corresponding fixture, while 6,748 is the highest away attendance at Stadium MK - and presumably elsewhere in League One - this season.





Photo: Pagepix