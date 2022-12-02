Four Changes For Town at Bristol Rovers

Tuesday, 14th Feb 2023 18:55 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes ahead of this evening’s game at Bristol Rovers. Janoi Donacien, Sone Aluko, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo come into the side for Harry Clarke, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst, all of whom are on the bench. There’s no place in the squad for George Edmundson and Massimo Luongo, who were injury doubts going into the match. Rovers hand on-loan Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde his debut and former Chelsea, Manchester City, Celtic and Swansea winger Scott Sinclair returns to the XI. Former Blues midfielder Grant Ward starts. Bristol Rovers: Balcombe, Connolly, Gordon, Quansah, Sinclair, Ward, Collins (c), Anderson, Evans, Bogarde, Gibbons. Subs: Jaakkola, McCormick, Marquis, Coburn, Hoole, Lawrence, MacDonald. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Aluko, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Clarke, Edwards, Broadhead, Chaplin, Jackson, Hirst. Referee: Paul Howard (London).

Photo: Matchday Images



runningout added 18:57 - Feb 14

what will be will be!! no dramas:-) 2

Kilterums added 19:00 - Feb 14

Surprised at all those changes.

Must be good reason.

It's got my tenner! 1

Letchworth_Blue added 19:01 - Feb 14

Stop messing about with the team. Know your best 11 and start with them. Stop trying to please everyone. 1

jas0999 added 19:02 - Feb 14

Hopefully a very straight forward win. Not sure about this rotation policy though! 3

bluelad7 added 19:07 - Feb 14

A win and no less tonight, anything less puts more pressure on the next game. COYB 0

gosblue added 19:08 - Feb 14

No surprises. The front three alternate between start sheet and bench. Clarke isn’t quite ready for a regular start but ok as cover. 3 points and a clean sheet a must. COYB 0

Suffolkboy added 19:09 - Feb 14

K M knows exactly what he’s doing week in week out ; but what we supporters want to see ,from each and every ITFC player, is determination and total focus and commitment from the very first whistle !

Get on with it boys, get down to it boys and show us how it’s done and going to be done !

COYB 0

tractorboybig added 19:28 - Feb 14

this manager is becoming a joke

2

TimmyH added 19:32 - Feb 14

As predicted on Sunday...4 changes, he's certainly not keeping a settled starting 11, as for Harness starting it's about time he did something! 1

DinDjarin added 19:34 - Feb 14

Harness over Boadhead or Chaplin is baffling.



And Burns ahead of Jackson? 1

BossMan added 19:38 - Feb 14

Looks like McKenna has thrown towel in on top 2 and is targeting play offs. 0

Bert added 19:38 - Feb 14

When is rotation simply another way of saying picking the right players for the right game ? We can only play a settled side when we have one ! 3 points please and no dramas tonight. 0

