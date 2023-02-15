Blues Legend Butcher First Guest on New Podcast

Blues legend Terry Butcher is the first guest on a new podcast, 3 Pints of Laughter.

Olly Magnus, whose Magnus Group sponsors Portman Road’s West Stand, and Simon Young talk to Butcher about his fabulous career on the pitch as well as some of the off-field antics from his time with the Blues, England, Rangers and elsewhere.

In addition, Butcher talks about his days as a hotelier north of the border, where he became the Basil Fawlty of Scotland. And find out how a teapot played a significant role in the development of arguably England's finest-ever left-sided centre-back.

Each month, the podcast, which is filmed at the Greyhound pub in town, will feature a local or national sporting figure.

An audio version of the podcast, which is sponsored by Nigel McHugh of All Truck and Trailer parts, Seckford Golf Club and WM Brokers, is available on Spotify.





Photo: 3 Pints of Laughter