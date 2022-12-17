Skipper Morsy Issues Apology
Wednesday, 15th Feb 2023 12:17
Skipper Sam Morsy has issued an apology following his exchange with a fan following last night’s disappointing 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers.
Morsy was filmed arguing with a supporter at the front of the away section following the Blues’ third successive draw, which saw them drop to fourth in the League One table.
Writing on Twitter this morning, the 31-year-old said: “I’d like to apologise for my actions after yesterday’s match.
“I was emotional and I completely understand the fans’ frustrations, we will give all we have to turn it around.
“I can’t explain how proud I am to lead this iconic football club. Every week you turn up i your numbers, pay your hard-earned cash to follow us home and away, and there’s not a second that I don’t appreciate that. See you on Saturday.”
