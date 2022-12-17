Skipper Morsy Issues Apology

Wednesday, 15th Feb 2023 12:17 Skipper Sam Morsy has issued an apology following his exchange with a fan following last night’s disappointing 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers. Morsy was filmed arguing with a supporter at the front of the away section following the Blues’ third successive draw, which saw them drop to fourth in the League One table. Writing on Twitter this morning, the 31-year-old said: “I’d like to apologise for my actions after yesterday’s match. “I was emotional and I completely understand the fans’ frustrations, we will give all we have to turn it around. “I can’t explain how proud I am to lead this iconic football club. Every week you turn up i your numbers, pay your hard-earned cash to follow us home and away, and there’s not a second that I don’t appreciate that. See you on Saturday.” ffs. #itfc pic.twitter.com/ApP9X5FaXg — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) February 14, 2023 pic.twitter.com/F4zOQHixVE — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) February 15, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 12:24 - Feb 15

Oh dear! 0

trulyblue added 12:25 - Feb 15

After listening to some of the rubbish that was coming out of the mouths of some supporters at Cambridge I can't say I blame him.

We're all frustrated but those who do nothing but complain and moan obviously haven't been watching Town for many seasons as this has been the most enjoyable for many years..... Keep going Sammie we'd be worse off without you. 7

herobobby added 12:25 - Feb 15

Wheels are defiantly coming off -1

RobITFC added 12:26 - Feb 15

similar response from Nsiala after the charlton game ? 0

Bobbychase added 12:28 - Feb 15

Don't feel like he needed to apologise. But now he has, maybe some of the people who I and others overheard at the final whistle calling him a c**t and other names might like to also say sorry. 2

HopefulBlue69 added 12:30 - Feb 15

I wasn't there last night so can't say for sure how the support were feeling (I can have a good guess though).

I do believe that the reason fans travel to away games is that they're emotionally involved and seeing the team under perform is hard to swallow when it's not a one off...

However I also believe that they probably feel pretty silly now that this video was placed in the public domain and made our players look bad... That doesn't help anyone who wants the team to succeed.

Let's hope that KM will take some notice of how upset fans are feeling and take onboard some our the concerns... Maybe an open meeting with the players on how they could perform better would ie new tactics, settled team, whether there feeling tired etc....

We don't need to know what's said, only that there has been some internal debate....

1

Len_Brennan added 12:33 - Feb 15

Morsy was one of the few who was driving forward looking to make something happen last night when we needed to go directly at Bristol (Broadhead aswell when he came on), so I have a bit of sympathy/understanding with his frustration.

Not good, and a sign of where we are now, but I'll take his apology & let us move on to hopefully getting back on track with positive attacking play in the upcoming games. 0

DinDjarin added 12:35 - Feb 15

Dont apologise to the bellends who see fit to throw abuse.



Yes it was frustrating but we need to stick together else what is a poor run will become a disaster. 0

JewellintheTown added 12:40 - Feb 15

I'm sure Sam is well aware of the situation and just as frustrated as the fans are at what's happening. Doesn't need fan confrontation to "open his eyes" or motivate change like its a magic solution he's been holding back on. Have your say is fair enough but confrontations may backfire.

Hope the fan/s apologise too.

We're in this together and get out of it together. 0

