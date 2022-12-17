FA Charge Wednesday's Johnson

Thursday, 16th Feb 2023 14:47

Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson has been charged with improper/violent conduct by the FA in relation to the elbowing incident during the first half of the Blues’ 2-2 draw with the Owls on Saturday.

The 16th-minute incident in which Johnson elbowed Wes Burns was spotted by the linesman who called over referee Geoff Eltringham, who gave the Blues a penalty, which Owls keeper Cameron Dawson saved from Conor Chaplin.

However, the officials were unable to identify which specific Wednesday player threw the elbow and as a result couldn’t show the red card the offence deserved.

As TWTD reported after the match, retrospective action always seemed likely with video evidence clearly showing that Johnson was the player involved.

Johnson, 32, has been given until Monday 20th February to provide a response.





Photo: Matchday Images

ButchersBrokenNose added 14:58 - Feb 16

Phil: Any response from the 80s musician (I can't remember his name or group) who said "testicles" when you posted this on Linkedin? 0

BaddowBlue1 added 15:29 - Feb 16

I hope that they can use the footage that you have provided on here Phil, particularly the pitch level one. Had the ref seen this rather than watching the play the result could have been very different against 10 men and then the suspension kicking in for the following games. Some sort of justice hopefully will be done but they got away with it in this crucial game. 1

Stu_boy added 15:30 - Feb 16

There are no guarantees we would have won regardless of if he was sent off Saturday, playing against 10 can often be as tough as playing against 11, just ask Southampton after last Saturday 0

ruds added 15:31 - Feb 16

Seems like VAR should have been introduced at our level and then once the problems been ironed out THEN introduced to the top flight! 1

Pencilpete added 15:52 - Feb 16

to quote Mikel Arteta - it doesn't put us 2 extra points on the board tho does it ? 1