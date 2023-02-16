Cutbush Joins Stowmarket On Loan
Thursday, 16th Feb 2023 17:05
Blues U21s midfielder Alfie Cutbush has joined Stowmarket Town on a month’s loan.
Cutbush, 20, made his debut for the Isthmian League North Division side from the start of Tuesday's 2-2 home draw against Gorleston, having been on loan at Bury Town earlier in the season.
On Sunday, former Town defender and academy coach Chris Casement, a member of the Blues’ U18s side which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005, was appointed Stowmarket manager.
Photo: Matchday Images
