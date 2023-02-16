Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burgess in Team of Midweek
Thursday, 16th Feb 2023 21:16

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of Midweek for his display in the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Burgess is selected alongside Rovers keeper Ellery Balcombe following the goalless draw at the Memorial Stadium.


Photo: Matchday Images



BrockleyBlue78 added 22:01 - Feb 16
Er. What? Do they pull the names out of a hat?
0


