Burgess in Team of Midweek

Thursday, 16th Feb 2023 21:16 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of Midweek for his display in the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday. Burgess is selected alongside Rovers keeper Ellery Balcombe following the goalless draw at the Memorial Stadium.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BrockleyBlue78 added 22:01 - Feb 16

Er. What? Do they pull the names out of a hat? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments