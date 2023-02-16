Burgess in Team of Midweek
Thursday, 16th Feb 2023 21:16
Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of Midweek for his display in the 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.
Burgess is selected alongside Rovers keeper Ellery Balcombe following the goalless draw at the Memorial Stadium.
Photo: Matchday Images
