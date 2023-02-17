U21s Host Millwall
Friday, 17th Feb 2023 08:53
Town’s U21s face Millwall at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are currently sixth in the table with the Lions second, 11 points ahead of them.
The Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 defeat at Reading.
