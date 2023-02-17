U18s Face Hornets

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 08:54

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Watford at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues are currently fourth in the table with the Hornets two points behind them in seventh.

Sam Darlow’s side will be looking for a confidence-boosting result ahead of next Wednesday’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Portman Road.





Photo: Blair Ferguson