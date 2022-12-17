More Than 24,000 Tickets Sold For Forest Green Visit

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 10:45 Town have sold more than 24,000 tickets for tomorrow’s home game against Forest Green Rovers. Seats remain available in all stands for the first ever meeting between the teams at Portman Road here. Town won August's game at the New Bolt Lawn 2-1. The day will see the club pay tribute to legendary manager Bobby Robson on what would have been his 90th birthday. Bryan Hamilton will be recalling his favourite memories of Robson in the FanZone ahead of the match, while video tributes will be shown on the big screen at half-time and also published on the club's social media channels. The programme will feature an extended article by Mel Henderson, the club’s PRO during Robson’s time at the club, while a number of his players will be at the game. Robson’s favourite song, Frank Sinatra’s My Way, will be played over the PA and current manager Kieran McKenna will wear a Sir Bobby Robson Foundation badge. BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch (Saturday, 12.2pm) will also feature a host of stars from Robson’s time at Town and as manager of England. Fans are being called upon to play their part by applauding as the clock shows 78 and 81 minutes, in tribute to Town’s FA and UEFA Cup triumphs during Robson’s 13-year reign, and also 90, marking the anniversary but also Italia 90 when the legendary boss took England to the World Cup semi-finals, as well as wearing shirts, scarves and other memorabilia from the era at the match.

Photo: Matchday Images



