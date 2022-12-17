Host of Blues and England Legends to Pay Tribute to Robson on Life's a Pitch
Friday, 17th Feb 2023 11:42
A host of Blues and England legends will be paying tribute to Sir Bobby Robson on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, on what would have been his 90th birthday (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12-2pm).
Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.
Robson’s secretary Pat Godbold, long-time right-hand man Charlie Woods, Eric Gates, Russell Osman, Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren, Paul Parker, Stuart Pearce, Paul Cooper, Peter Shilton, Brian Talbot and Chris Waddle will all be recalling their days working under the great man.
The club will also be paying tribute at the game against Forest Green Rovers with Bryan Hamilton talking about his memories of Robson in the FanZone ahead of the match, while video tributes will be shown on the big screen at half-time and also published on the club's social media channels.
The programme will feature an extended article by Mel Henderson, the club’s PRO during Robson’s time at the club, while a number of his players will be at the game.
Robson’s favourite song, Frank Sinatra’s My Way, will be played over the PA and current manager Kieran McKenna will wear a Sir Bobby Robson Foundation badge.
Fans are being called upon to play their part by applauding as the clock shows 78 and 81 minutes, in tribute to Town’s FA and UEFA Cup triumphs during Robson’s 13-year reign, and also 90, marking the anniversary but also Italia 90 when the legendary boss took England to the World Cup semi-finals, as well as wearing shirts, scarves and other memorabilia from the era at the match.
What are your favourite memories of Robson’s time at Town? Did you think he’d emulate Sir Alf Ramsey and take England to World Cup glory in Italia 90?
Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.
The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]