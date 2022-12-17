Host of Blues and England Legends to Pay Tribute to Robson on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 11:42 A host of Blues and England legends will be paying tribute to Sir Bobby Robson on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, on what would have been his 90th birthday (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. Robson’s secretary Pat Godbold, long-time right-hand man Charlie Woods, Eric Gates, Russell Osman, Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren, Paul Parker, Stuart Pearce, Paul Cooper, Peter Shilton, Brian Talbot and Chris Waddle will all be recalling their days working under the great man. The club will also be paying tribute at the game against Forest Green Rovers with Bryan Hamilton talking about his memories of Robson in the FanZone ahead of the match, while video tributes will be shown on the big screen at half-time and also published on the club's social media channels. The programme will feature an extended article by Mel Henderson, the club’s PRO during Robson’s time at the club, while a number of his players will be at the game. Robson’s favourite song, Frank Sinatra’s My Way, will be played over the PA and current manager Kieran McKenna will wear a Sir Bobby Robson Foundation badge. Fans are being called upon to play their part by applauding as the clock shows 78 and 81 minutes, in tribute to Town’s FA and UEFA Cup triumphs during Robson’s 13-year reign, and also 90, marking the anniversary but also Italia 90 when the legendary boss took England to the World Cup semi-finals, as well as wearing shirts, scarves and other memorabilia from the era at the match. What are your favourite memories of Robson’s time at Town? Did you think he’d emulate Sir Alf Ramsey and take England to World Cup glory in Italia 90? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



sospier added 11:53 - Feb 17

Let’s clap for 90 minutes he was absolute class as a person and manager and we should all be proud that we had him at the club for so long.A TRUE GENTLEMAN.God bless you SIR BOBBY? 1

martin587 added 11:56 - Feb 17

I’ll second that sospier..A wonderful gentleman on and off the field. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments