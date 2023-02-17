McKenna: Morsy Apology Was Important

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 16:14 by Dave Gooderham Kieran McKenna has admitted that Sam Morsy was right to apologise to supporters after the Ipswich Town skipper appeared to have an altercation with a fan following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers. Social media footage showed Morsy apparently arguing with a fan immediately after the disappointing midweek draw that saw Ipswich drop to fourth in the League One table. The morning after the night before, Morsy took to social media himself to issue a statement apologising for his actions – a stance that was backed by his manager during today’s press conference ahead of the must-win game against bottom club Forest Green Rovers. When asked about the incident, McKenna said: “I think it [the apology] was an important thing to do. I think the situation has gone now and it is in the past. “Samy rightly came out and apologised to the supporters and showed a gratitude that we all have for our fantastic support. “After the game, of course, emotions are running high. The supporters care deeply, the players care deeply and the staff care deeply and we are all trying to pull in the same direction as we all want the same things. “It is understandable that sometimes emotions can get the better of any of us, but I think Samy did well to put an apology out very quickly off his own back. “It is good that it has been well received and as Samy said himself, us within the club are so grateful and appreciative of all the support we have had. “We certainly don’t take it for granted and we hope we can give them more days to enjoy as the season goes along and as the years go on.” Writing on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the 31-year-old Town skipper said: “I’d like to apologise for my actions after yesterday’s match. “I was emotional and I completely understand the fans’ frustrations, we will give all we have to turn it around. “I can’t explain how proud I am to lead this iconic football club. Every week you turn up in your numbers, pay your hard-earned cash to follow us home and away, and there’s not a second that I don’t appreciate that. See you on Saturday.”

