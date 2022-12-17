Walton: We Have to Face a Challenge and Overcome It

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 16:35 With just four wins in their last 15 league games, Town desperately need one in tomorrow’s home clash with rock-bottom Forest Green Rovers – and goalkeeper Christian Walton doesn’t care how it comes about. It is also true that Town have only lost twice, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United, in their last 17 games but they have drawn too many games and have dropped down to fourth in the table they led as recently as December. Walton, 27, said: “It has been a frustrating period. We probably saw Christmas as a big period to pick up a lot of wins and get as many points as possible, as a lot of teams would have done because it is a busy period. “Yes, very disappointing obviously, so we have to face a challenge now and overcome it. We need to go into tomorrow’s game and pick up a win. “We definitely need to win and that’s what is in everyone’s heads. We know what they will bring but ultimately it is down to us to pick up the win. “We need to pick up a win at home after the last one being against Morecambe, another team sitting towards the bottom of the league. Hopefully we can have a quick start like we did that day and put on a good performance.” But when asked if the Blues need a convincing display against a side who have won just once in 16 attempts on the road this season, Walton replied: “To be honest, right now I would take any win, ideally with a clean sheet attached to it. We might score in the first minute or it might not be until the 90th.

“No game comes accompanied by a script already written but we need to be at our best and put on a really good performance, which we have in games this season, and make sure we win.” Walton was also quizzed about the two FA Cup displays against Burnley and whether progressing through to the fourth round, as much as it was wanted by supporters, may have upset the rhythm in the league fixtures. The ex-Brighton keeper responded: “I don’t think so, no. I’ve been involved in a cup run earlier in my career at Wigan. We got to the quarter-finals and we also got promoted that season, so I don’t think it hinders your season really. “It can boost your confidence doing well in a cup competition and I think that was shown by the way we performed in the two games against a top Championship side in Burnley. The FA Cup is not the most important thing but I believe that doing well in it can help your season.” When asked if the players’ confidence was okay after the team’s current run of form, Walton said: “Yes, I think so. Obviously, I don’t think we’ve been hiding. We’ve worked really hard and in the games we have played I think we’ve had plenty of opportunities to win them. “We’ve also shown confidence on the ball, during the build-up and in the attacking third, apart from scoring the goals when needed. “From a personal point of view, I think the confidence is still within the group, it’s a great group of players we have here and the atmosphere is really good, so it’s about taking that, taking it on to the pitch and putting on good performances.” In Town’s last home game, they fought back to draw 2-2 with promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who had taken a two-goal lead before new signing Nathan Broadhead reduced the deficit just before half-time with an exquisite free-kick finish. Leif Davis equalised soon after the restart from another set piece that was deflected off Owls’ midfielder George Byers in the defensive wall. Walton added: “You have to look at that as confidence, the way we came back from two goals down to get a draw and very nearly a win. “Sheffield Wednesday are a team that everyone sees as the most experienced in League One – experienced pros who have been there and done it – but in the second half I thought we absolutely dominated them and they were gone at 2-2. “I thought we had opportunities to win the game. Teams do have spells in games and in seasons when things don’t go right, but I think it’s just a case of everyone being on the same page, being confident, knowing our strengths and sticking to that. Over a period of time, I think the hard work comes through and you will get results.” Town also had to recover from Conor Chaplin’s being saved in last week’s game and Walton continued: “If we had scored from the penalty it’s a completely different game and don’t forget they had an opportunity to get a third goal. “I think it was similar to the game at Hillsborough earlier in the season. We had a chance at 2-0 where we could have made it 3-0 but it wasn’t to be. “You have to take a little breather in the game at these sorts of points. It was outstanding to come back and big moments change games, especially games like that. Broady’s free-kick was outstanding.” Only Lincoln, who have drawn 14, have had more stalemates than the Blues’ 12, the most recent of which came on Tuesday when their game at Bristol Rovers ended goalless – and that was a very different one to that against Sheffield Wednesday. Walton said: “We’ve had it in a lot of games this year when teams really respect us and will put men behind the ball. But I don’t think Bristol Rovers had been doing that this season until they played against us and I don’t think it’s the big issue. “When that happens, I think it’s up to us to create opportunities and make sure we are focused so that when they have a chance, we’re keeping a clean sheet and everything is solid behind that, so that we’re giving the lads in front a platform to go and score.”

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 16:50 - Feb 17

will be watching this match from behind my hands , COYB 1

Texastom added 17:02 - Feb 17

Welcome all the endeavour comments and positivity but would be good if they came out and said what they are going to do differently.

I think McKenna who most of us want to stay, should be asked in his post match Interviews what his plans are to address it objectively. Not we must be clever and have fight and must do better. We have heard it all before, it’s meaningless.

Let’s hope it gets better.. -1

Suffolkboy added 17:28 - Feb 17

Lots of what CW has to say is perfectly reasonable and logical ; and it’s good to know the group are very much together . It is , however , very much down to the team ,and individuals ,to in his words ‘ make sure we win ‘ !

Consistent endeavour , great energy ,good habits and togetherness will not alone guarantee points on the board : at this stage of the season it’s right to expect and anticipate that niggles will have been sorted , shooting and heading refined and refreshed ,and confident accuracy of strike an absolute given !

SO , CW , get in there , ‘advise ‘ the miscreants , persuade those not delivering precisely or not arriving promptly to very simply ‘ improve ‘ !

Both ITFC and the supporters do deserve better than we presently witness : but we do believe ! Justify our faith , please !

COYB

0

