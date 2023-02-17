U21s Defeated By Millwall

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 17:07 Town’s U21s were beating 1-0 by Millwall at Playford Road this afternoon. Kamarl Grant scored the only goal of the game for the Lions in the 72nd minute, bundling in at the back post after Blues keeper Antoni Bort (pictured), returning from a lengthy spell out injured, had parried a goalbound shot. Town: Bort, Lavin, Armin (c), H Barbrook, Hudson (Logan 73), Carr (Foyo 55), F Barbrook, Ayinde, Chirewa, Valentine (Morgan 73), Curtis (Siziba 65). Unused: Williamson.

Photo: TWTD



