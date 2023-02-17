New Turnstile Blues On Sale Saturday



The new issue of Town fanzine Turnstile Blues will be on sale at Portman Road this Saturday before the home game against Forest Green Rovers. The new issue takes a timely look at Kieran McKenna's record in the transfer market, and what it might tell us about the chances of this January's acquisitions proving successful. Looking back at a former Town manager, there's also an appraisal of the late John Duncan's time at Portman Road - not a particularly celebrated period in the club's history. The fanzine also examines how supporter culture has changed over the years - particularly relevant at a time when there is so much social media traffic about our team and our club. There's a look at how the ITFC Women's team have fared so far this season, including a reminder about the newly-formed Official Supporters Club for the Tractor Girls. More generally around football, issue 27 asks questions about parity of pay for men's and women's footballers, and whether there really has ever been a golden, more innocent age for the beautiful game, as well as reflections from a Championship club which will be salient for Town fans, and in a first for the fanzine, a Spot The Ball competition. The fanzine, still priced at £1, will be on sale around Portman Road from 1.30pm. The sellers will cover as wide an area as possible, but the best place to guarantee finding someone is by Sir Alf's statue.

Photo: Turnstile Blues



