Walton: You Have to Mix It Up and I Think We Do That

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 18:48 Goalkeeper Christian Walton has replied to suggestions that Town need to change their approach against defensive teams at home, with bottom side Forest Green Rovers next in line tomorrow in what will be their first-ever visit to Portman Road. The Blues, with just four wins from their last 15 league games, have often found it difficult against sides who defend deeply and Walton was asked if they should maybe try to be a bit more direct and take more shots from outside the box. He answered: “Yes, I think so. I don’t think you can always score the perfect goal, especially in this league and on the pitches we play on sometimes. “I think you do have to mix it up but I think we do that and a lot of opportunities the other night [in the 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers] came from us mixing the game. “It was just a case of us not being able to get that final touch and put the ball in the back of the net. “We’ve got the quality, as everyone has seen, and I think there are times in seasons when you go through a spell like this. “But we can’t get disheartened; we just need to keep doing what we’re doing and work as hard as possible.” Forest Green have won just five of their 32 games this season and Walton says he knows what to expect from them. Since former Everton, Newcastle and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson was appointed manager last month, he is still looking for his first win and they have taken just one point from his five games in charge, extending their winless run to 12 games in all competitions. Walton said: “They are bottom of the league and trying hard to get away from there, while we also want to move out of the position that we are in. “They’ll be giving it a fight. They have good individual players, many new signings since we played them the first time and know they need to do well.

“But so do we and it’s about making sure we focus on ourselves and that we all do our jobs properly. “It is definitely a great time to try to start a winning run. Everyone wants to get on winning runs but sometimes it’s hard to do. “It’s a big thing for us, especially when you look at the teams in and around us in the table who have been doing that. “We had one at the start of the season when we were winning games and it would be great to get on another now. Hopefully, it starts tomorrow. “The confidence and belief are still there, plus the quality we have within the team and what we see in training every day. “It’s definitely there, even if we make a few changes, and it’s about making sure we are all working hard and giving our best to win a game of football. “This is one of the best groups I’ve ever been involved in – in terms of the attitude of the players, all the lads in the team, and also the togetherness. “Everyone wants to not only do well but also improve and improve the team, so it’s all really good within the group.” Is he expecting a similar game to so many that have gone before, Town bossing the possession and the opponents sitting back to defend? “I’d have probably thought so,” he said. “Morecambe didn’t do that and you saw what happened there. “I’d have thought they would come and try to sit in and defend the box well, but ultimately I think they’ll be wanting to get something from the game, so they’ll have to come out at some point. “It’s down to us to make sure that we’re solid at the back, that I’m doing my job and the lads in front of me are doing theirs. Like I’ve said previously, we’re looking to give the lads a platform to go and score goals. “A fast start always helps and are massive in any game in this league. The game at Cambridge was one where we didn’t start as well as we possibly could have done and then they got a goal out of nothing with an unbelievable strike into the bottom corner. “Things like that can happen, whereas if we make a decent start it can help to nullify that and put us on the front foot, and when it’s like that the opposition are only thinking about defending and not putting the ball in the back of our net. Fast starts are key.” Walton was reminded how made a vital penalty save in the 1-1 draw at the Abbey Stadium and laughed: “It’s gone a bit quiet on that one. It was hit right in the corner and it was a big save in that moment. “I was thinking to myself ‘I’ve got to make a save here’. If we had gone 2-0 down, obviously it would have made it a more difficult game for us, so I was very pleased with that. It can almost kick you on to go up the other end and score.” Asked if he was aware of Joe Ironside’s record from the spot, he added: “I knew about his last 10 penalties and where he’d hit them because I’d watched them all. I had it in my mind that he would either hit it there or go down the middle. “I just made sure I dived as far as I possibly could and got a hand on it. It’s probably a similar feeling to a striker scoring. It’s a big moment for any goalie and it was nice to get a penalty save.” On the subject of his overall form this term, he said: “I’ve been fine with it but I always want to do better in certain aspects. I’m not getting overly tested in games, which people obviously can see, but I try to make sure I’m there for the big moments, whether it’s saving penalty or coming out to claim the ball and take the pressure off the back four. “It’s not always about making an outstanding save in the top corner. We don’t actually get that many shots against us if you look at the stats, so it’s about ensuring I’m there for the big moments, whether it’s taking a cross and launching an attack or making a big save to prevent a goal.” Town have been made to suffer this season with late shots being deflected past Walton – it happened at home against both Fleetwood and Plymouth – and he added: “There are always moments like that for goalkeepers when they can’t affect the situation. I want to do better – preferably save them – but it’s not always possible.” Finally, he acknowledged that second choice Vaclav Hladky is keeping him on his toes. “He did well in the two FA Cup games against Burnley,” said the number one. “It was a good opportunity for him to play games and there is competition now for every single position in the team. You just need to do enough to make sure you keep the shirt and help the team.”

Photo: Matchday Images



I have been saying on this forum for 3 blooming years that we Don't mix it up !!

Good shot stopper but slows play down too much. He has also struggled with crosses nearly caught out on Tues Hadkly distribution far superior he must feel unlucky as Walton has been questionable since before Xmas.

It's just my opinion i think Broadhead has been a good signing but i would suggest that Hirst is not i feel he is not what we needed coupled with the fact that in his first interview he said that he had no plans to sign permanently(ok he has to keep his options open as a young footballer) and players being dropped who are committed to the club may feel disgruntled on his performances so far i have not been impressed ok it's my opinion before the down markers get into gear.

Was a 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers Phil, not 1-1 :D

