Food Bank Collection Ahead of Forest Green Match

Friday, 17th Feb 2023 19:18 Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks will be holding their second community food collection ahead of Saturday’s game against Forest Green Rovers at Portman Road. Supporters will have the opportunity to donate food items in the FanZone for local Suffolk charity partner, Families in Need (FIND). And Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks are aiming to build on generosity fans showed during their first collection prior to the Plymouth match last month when more than 20 full crates of food and £750 was donated. The fan-led, independent group is been working with the club and the Ipswich Town Foundation to make this Saturday’s drive even bigger. Physical items and cash donations will now be welcomed at a second location near the Sir Bobby Robson statue on the Portman Road, meaning that both sets of fans will have the chance to support FIND’s work in seeking to provide a minimum standard of living. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty. More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans Supporting Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes. The national campaign is run under the premise of Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours - it doesn't have a race or a religion, it doesn't have a creed, it doesn't have a gender. Spokesperson and organiser of the Ipswich Town group, Charlie Nixon, said: “We cannot overstate just how grateful we are to the generosity of the Town fans last time out against Plymouth. “We all know Ipswich is a family club, and the sheer amount of support and kindness is indicative of the fan base pulling in the same direction. We hope that this continues on the 18th, and we appreciate the Club’s support in making this possible once again. “Thanks to all those who volunteered with us last time out and those interested in adding to our brilliant team can find us in the FanZone and on the Portman Road this 18th February, or contact us using ITFC.FSF@gmail.com.” Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Examples of items to donate: In demand:

• Milk (UHT or dried)

• Tinned meat/fish

• Fruit squash

• Tinned vegetables

• Jams General asks:

• Tinned tomatoes

• Instant Mashed Potatoes

• Toiletries

• Warm clothes

• Long grain rice

• Ready meals

• Cereals (Weetabix, Kelloggs Variety packs)

