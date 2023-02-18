McKenna Makes Four Changes For Forest Green Visit

Saturday, 18th Feb 2023 14:38

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes to the team from Tuesday's 0-0 stalemate at Bristol Rovers, reverting to the side that drew 2-2 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

Harry Clarke returns on the right of the defence, while Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead back as the number 10s and George Hirst the central striker.

Janoi Donacien, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo are on the bench, while Sone Aluko misses out on a place in the squad. Massimo Luongo returns to the 18 following his recent knock.

For Forest Green, midfielder Dylan McGeouch misses out and on-loan Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage makes his first start.

The visitors are forced to make a late change, Kyle McAllister having picked up a knock in the warm-up. Jordan Garrick comes into the side and Sean O’Brien onto the bench.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Luongo, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo.

Forest Green: Doohan, O'Keeffe, Bernard, Casey, Stevenson, Robson, Garrick, Bakayoko, Cooper, Peart-Harris (c), Savage. Subs: Thomas, O’Brien, McCann, Godwin-Malife, Brown, Omotoye, Clarke. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).





Photo: Matchday Images