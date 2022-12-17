Ipswich Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers - Half-Time

Saturday, 18th Feb 2023 15:59 Goals from Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead have given Town a 2-0 half-time lead over Forest Green Rovers at Portman Road. Town boss Kieran McKenna made four changes to the team which started Tuesday's 0-0 stalemate at Bristol Rovers, reverting to the side that began last Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Harry Clarke returned on the right of the defence, while Chaplin and Broadhead were back as the number 10s and George Hirst as the central striker. Janoi Donacien, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo dropped to the bench, while Sone Aluko missed out on a place in the squad. Massimo Luongo returned to the 18 following his recent knock. For Forest Green, midfielder Dylan McGeouch was absent and on-loan Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage made his first start. The visitors were forced into a late change before kick-off, Kyle McAllister having picked up a knock in the warm-up. Jordan Garrick came into the side and Sean O’Brien onto the bench. Ahead of kick-off fans applauded and paid tribute in song to legendary Blues boss Sir Bobby Robson on what would have been his 90th birthday. Town started quickly with Clarke playing an opening minute ball down the right for Wes Burns, who cut back to Chaplin, who dug out a shot which was too close to Rovers keeper Ross Doohan.

But Chaplin didn’t have to wait too much longer for his 16th goal of the season. In the third minute, skipper Sam Morsy played a low ball into Broadhead’s feet a couple of yards outside the area and the January signing from Everton swept a first-time pass into the path of Chaplin, who ran into a large gap between Forest Green defenders before slipping past Doohan to the keeper’s right and into the corner of the net. Forest Green struck their first effort of the game in the ninth minute, skipper Myles Peart-Harris hitting a deflected effort which looped behind Christian Walton’s goal. A minute later, Leif Davis forced Doohan to save to his left, the left-back having taken the ball forward before striking a 25-yard shot which lost some of its sting having caught a defender on the way through. Town continued to dominate and went very close to making it 2-0 in the 18th minute. A ball was played over the top for Hirst, who deftly took it down but the on-loan Leicester man lifted it onto the top of the bar as well as over Doohan. Broadhead went close four minutes later. Chaplin played a ball into the January signing’s feet not far outside the area and he turned past his man before taking it on a stride or two and hitting a powerful shot which Doohan batted away. Forest Green’s late replacement Garrick hit a low cross-shot to Walton in the 24th minute but the visitors had seen little of the ball and moments later, Davis scuffed wide from the left from Chaplin’s pass. Town weren’t far away again just before the half hour when, following a looping Chaplin cross from the right which Davis had nodded back across goal, a loose ball fell to Burns on the edge of the box but the Welshman’s powerful shot was too close to Doohan, who was able to block and then claim as Chaplin hovered. In the 36th minute, a corner from the left found Clarke deep on the right, the former Arsenal man took it inside before hitting a shot which deflected through to Doohan. The second goal which Town had been threatening to score - and really should already have scored - finally came in the 41st minute. Following a corner which was taken short on the right, Cameron Humphreys played a ball from just outside the area into the box and Broadhead wafted a right-foot volley to Doohan’s left and into the net, the forward’s second goal for the club. Town went looking for further goals, Davis cutting back to Chaplin as the half moved into time added on, Jamie Robson making a terrific block. Within a minute, with the Blues maintaining the pressure, a Humphreys effort from just inside the box to the left was deflected wide. Moments before the half-time whistle, Hirst headed over from another corner, the Blues’ seventh of the half. The game had been one way traffic from the start with Town having gone close in the opening minute before Chaplin’s goal two minutes later from Broadhead’s clever first-time pass. Having made the ideal start following Tuesday’s frustrations at the Memorial Stadium, the Blues continued to dominate and really should have taken at least one of their chances before Broadhead, who along with Hirst is looking sharper with every game, added the second. Town should now go on to add to their goals in the second half and win by a comfortable margin. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Luongo, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Forest Green: Doohan, O'Keeffe, Bernard, Casey, Stevenson, Robson, Garrick, Bakayoko, Cooper, Peart-Harris (c), Savage. Subs: Thomas, O’Brien, McCann, Godwin-Malife, Brown, Omotoye, Clarke. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 16:07 - Feb 18

GOOD news !! & even better to read of two new signings looking sharper each game .

COYB 0

BossMan added 16:12 - Feb 18

Broadhead &, Clarke improve the first 11 so well done McKenna for that. Hirst looking much fitter and now helping with the press but he needs a goal so he can get going and show us in the stands why McKenna chased him as hard as he did. Surprising to see a Ferguson play with such little fight in their belly. Surely they won't go 90 mins with no bookings 0

TimmyH added 16:13 - Feb 18

Don't get too carried away...FGR are league 2 bound and are main problems are away from home. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments