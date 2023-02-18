Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Life's a Pitch Robson Special on BBC Sounds
Saturday, 18th Feb 2023 19:41

Today’s star-studded Life’s a Pitch tribute to Sir Bobby Robson on what would have been his 90th birthday is now available on BBC Sounds

Host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham were joined by Robson’s secretary Pat Godbold, his long-time right-hand man Charlie Woods, Eric Gates, Russell Osman, Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren, Paul Parker, Stuart Pearce, Paul Cooper, Peter Shilton, Bryan Talbot and Chris Waddle.

The show is preceded by a 1990s interview Mark carried out with the great man on a return to Suffolk during his time as manager at PSV Eindhoven.

Listen from 1hr 33min and 39secs here.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023