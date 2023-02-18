Life's a Pitch Robson Special on BBC Sounds

Saturday, 18th Feb 2023 19:41

Today’s star-studded Life’s a Pitch tribute to Sir Bobby Robson on what would have been his 90th birthday is now available on BBC Sounds

Host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham were joined by Robson’s secretary Pat Godbold, his long-time right-hand man Charlie Woods, Eric Gates, Russell Osman, Frans Thijssen, Arnold Muhren, Paul Parker, Stuart Pearce, Paul Cooper, Peter Shilton, Bryan Talbot and Chris Waddle.

The show is preceded by a 1990s interview Mark carried out with the great man on a return to Suffolk during his time as manager at PSV Eindhoven.

Listen from 1hr 33min and 39secs here.

Photo: Action Images