U18s Beaten By Watford

Sunday, 19th Feb 2023 08:54

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by Watford in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road yesterday.

Dawid Hamiga gave the Hornets the lead early on before Oli Davis (pictured) equalised for the Blues from the penalty spot, the striker having been fouled.

Rio Morgan gave Town the lead with a good finish at the back post from an Ashton Boswell cross, but the visitors levelled just before half-time through Michael Adu-Poku.

Watford won it just after the restart through Zak Fraser-Grante with Davis later seeing his second penalty of the match stopped by the Hornets keeper.

Sam Darlow’s side are in FA Youth Cup quarter-final action against West Ham United at Portman Road on Wednesday evening.

Town: Williamson, Nkansa-Dwamena, Graham (Adebayo 87), Steele, Logan, Haddoch, Morgan, O'Neill (Manly 60), Davis, Taylor, Boswell. Unused: Ayoola, Towler, Beevor.





Photo: TWTD