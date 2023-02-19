Clarke: We Can Only Focus On Our Own Results

Sunday, 19th Feb 2023 09:05 Harry Clarke believes Ipswich Town have enjoyed a positive week in the race for promotion to the Championship. A come-from-behind draw against title favourites Sheffield Wednesday was punctured by a lacklustre 0-0 at Bristol Rovers in midweek – which saw many supporters fear the promotion dream was all but over. But yesterday’s 4-0 win against Forest Green Rovers, which saw Town gain points on Plymouth and Bolton, has rekindled some hopes. And Clarke said: “It felt like we needed a big three points and it was good to get a win at home and back-to-back clean sheets. “We have drawn three and won two. Especially against Sheff Wed, you go 2-0 down and it’s not an amazing performance first half. But you take what I think is an amazing point and you would take two wins and three draws from five. I think we need to build on that and keep winning games and you never know what will come. “Other teams might have a blip. We have had a blip as such, but the fight is not over until the last game of the season. We focus on us. I didn’t even know the scores [elsewhere] to be honest, I don’t think anyone did. “The first thing we are thinking of is us and winning as many games as we can. If it lands that we are promoted, then that’s brilliant – that’s what we want.” The win over basement club Forest Green never looked in doubt after Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead gave Ipswich a two-goal cushion at the interval. This was doubled when Chaplin added his second and Freddie Ladapo made it four in the 79th minute. Clarke said: “The fast start was similar to the Morecambe game. It takes that weight off your shoulders and they have to jump out and we exploit them for that and it was good. “There were some good goals. Freddie came on and got his goal which was nice and Chappers again. It was a team performance, us boys at the back get the clean sheet and the front boys are talented players and they are going to score goals. “Broady is a class player and an absolutely wonderful boy as well, it’s good to have him in the team and get him firing.” The result was the perfect way to celebrate Sir Bobby Robson on what would have been the legendary Town manager’s 90th birthday. Clarke said: “It was special. I don’t normally hear the fans but when the ball went out for a throw and you heard everyone clapping, it was special.” While battling with Janoi Donacien for the right side of defence spot, Clarke has also backed himself to start getting among the goals. He explained: “When you are 3-0 down, I said this to Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden], and you come on as a winger, you are not going to want to chase me up and down the pitch. Keep giving me the ball and keep attacking and who knows, I may score. “It’s coming. I gave a few to Jacko [Kayden Jackson] and [Wes] Burns as well and I could have probably shot, but it’s coming. It’s going to be special. But as long as we win, it’s fine. It’s great to have a clean sheet and back-to-back and hopefully we can build on that at MK Dons. “Me personally, I think I have fitted in quite well. It’s a slightly different role for me but I think I have got to grips with it quite quickly. Wherever I play, obviously I got on at left wing-back at Bristol, put me on the pitch and I will do my best.” With Town’s focus now on the training ground with no midweek game ahead, Clarke admitted: “If it was my dream world, I would rather have a game to keep that momentum going. But it is a good week to work on the training ground and get more and gel together. “MK Dons will be a different game. They like to play a bit of football and it is obviously away from home. We have to go there and get the three points in front of the amazing supporters. Let’s hope we can make it a special afternoon.”

