Ferguson: They Got Off to a Flyer and That Put Us On the Back Foot

Sunday, 19th Feb 2023 09:37 Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson felt Town’s early goal put his side on the back foot and then their second goal was a further blow going in at half-time with the Blues ultimately running out 4-0 winners. Conor Chaplin gave Town the lead in only the third minute as the Blues started very positively but Rovers kept the scoreline down to one goal until the 41st minute when Nathan Broadhead volleyed home the second. Chaplin netted his second of the afternoon and 17th of the season on the hour and sub Freddie Ladapo made it four 11 minutes from time. “A tough match,” Ferguson admitted. “Going behind so early on in the game when you’re your game plan is to keep them out for as long as you possibly can and quieten the home fans. “They went off to a flyer and that put us on the back foot, although I think we recovered a little bit in the first half. “And then you’re going in to half-time at 1-0 and all of a sudden they get a set play and we concede, so it’s 2-0 then and that’s really a tough one to take. “We didn’t start the game very well but then warmed up to it and were getting ready for the break and we conceded again, which was a tough one. “The early goal knocked the boys back a little bit, although I think they recovered well and once we started to play a little bit we had some good actions. “We never quite got into the final third, but had some good balls from Robbo [Jamie Robson], the left-back down the line for Jordan [Garrick] to run onto, so we made some inroads. “Myles [Peart-Harris] had a shot deflect over the bar, we had some chances but obviously the start wasn’t great and then all of a sudden you’re waiting to go at half-time thinking that 1-0 isn’t too bad and then we conceded from a corner.”

Photo: Matchday Images



