Trio in Team of the Week

Monday, 20th Feb 2023 09:32 Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis are all named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following Saturday’s 4-0 home victory over Forest Green Rovers. Chaplin netted twice, the first assisted by Broadhead, who also scored, while Davis picked up an assist for Chaplin’s second and sent in the free-kick which led to the fourth scored by Freddie Ladapo.

Photo: Matchday Images



