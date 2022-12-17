More Than 2,000 Seats Sold For West Ham FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final

Monday, 20th Feb 2023 15:42 Town have sold more than 2,000 tickets for Wednesday’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Portman Road (KO 7pm). Supporters will be based in the Cobbold Stand with home fans in Blocks B and C. Tickets, are available online or on the turnstiles on the night with cash, cost £3 for adults, £1 for seniors aged 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s. Season ticket holders are not admitted for free for Youth Cup matches. The side coached by Sam Darlow swept aside Liverpool 2-0 in their fifth round tie at home earlier this month in front of a crowd of 2,649. The young Blues are likely to have a tougher test against the Hammers, who are top of U18 Premier League South having won 13 and lost two of their 15 fixtures so far, including a 6-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday. In the Youth Cup this season, the East Londoners have beaten Sheffield United 3-1, Burnley 1-0 and Stoke City 4-1, all on the road. Prior to the victory over Liverpool, the Blues beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 on penalties at Portman Road following a 1-1 draw, in round three they came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road. West Ham have won the trophy three times, in 1963, 1981 and 1999, while Town beat them 5-1 over two legs in the final in 1975. The Blues also carried off the Youth Cup in 1973 and 2005.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mathiemagic added 16:07 - Feb 20

Will the game be available to watch online ? 0

MickJ65 added 16:30 - Feb 20

A lot of those seats sold are WHU fans according to my East London buddies. I hope we’re not outnumbered that night !!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments