First Woman Referee in Charge at MK Dons

Tuesday, 21st Feb 2023 11:24 Saturday’s game against the MK Dons at Stadim MK will be refereed by Rebecca Welch, who will become the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match. Welch was the first woman to referee an EFL fixture from the start - Amy Fearn had previously taken over from an injured referee during a game having been the fourth official - when she took charge of Port Vale’s 2-0 away win at Harrogate in League Two in April 2021. The 39-year-old, who previously worked as an NHS administrator, has been refereeing for 14 years. From Washington Tyne and Wear, Welch has refereed two Women’s FA Cup finals and is currently on UEFA’s elite list of female referees. She became the first woman to take charge of a men's FA Cup third round tie when she was appointed for the Chesterfield-West Brom tie in January and later the same month was the first female to take charge of a Championship match. Preston’s 2-1 win at Birmingham. Saturday’s match will be her eighth at League One level. Female assistants have run the line in Town matches for more than a decade.

Photo: Action Images



raycrawfordswig added 11:31 - Feb 21

Who cares if it’s man, woman or a giraffe as long as they know what they are doing

Bazza8564 added 11:34 - Feb 21

I like this, there’s absolutely no reason women can’t make great officials, I’m hopeful she will have a great game and hopefully the novelty factor will soon be gone.

Let’s face it, we had some real numpties in the first half of the season, and apart from the muppet in the fog they’ve been a bit better of late 4

Saxonblue74 added 11:36 - Feb 21

Can't be any worse than we're used to! 1

FrankMarshall added 11:47 - Feb 21

About time really 2

Ipswichbusiness added 11:48 - Feb 21

Saxonblue74; true, we can be confident that she won’t head butt any of our players! 2

Northstandveteran added 11:53 - Feb 21

Have the authorities taken into consideration that her husband won't get his supper until gone 10?



I get fed up with the F.A overlooking such important matters!



itsonlyme added 12:00 - Feb 21

Excellent news! More power to her elbow! Hope she and us have a good game ! 2

Fatboy added 12:16 - Feb 21

She's the first female official to take control of a competitive Town MEN's match. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 12:30 - Feb 21

Very funny NSV

