First Woman Referee in Charge at MK Dons
Tuesday, 21st Feb 2023 11:24
Saturday’s game against the MK Dons at Stadim MK will be refereed by Rebecca Welch, who will become the first female official to take control of a competitive Town match.
Welch was the first woman to referee an EFL fixture from the start - Amy Fearn had previously taken over from an injured referee during a game having been the fourth official - when she took charge of Port Vale’s 2-0 away win at Harrogate in League Two in April 2021.
The 39-year-old, who previously worked as an NHS administrator, has been refereeing for 14 years.
From Washington Tyne and Wear, Welch has refereed two Women’s FA Cup finals and is currently on UEFA’s elite list of female referees.
She became the first woman to take charge of a men's FA Cup third round tie when she was appointed for the Chesterfield-West Brom tie in January and later the same month was the first female to take charge of a Championship match. Preston’s 2-1 win at Birmingham. Saturday’s match will be her eighth at League One level.
Female assistants have run the line in Town matches for more than a decade.
