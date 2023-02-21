U21s in Premier Cup Action at Leiston

Tuesday, 21st Feb 2023 11:40

A Town XI will be in Suffolk Premier Cup round-of-16 action against Leiston at their Victory Road ground this evening (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues are set to field an U21s team against the Southern League Premier Division Central side with the U18s, who usually take part in the competition, facing West Ham United in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final tomorrow night at Portman Road.

The U18s won 4-1 at Whitton United in round one of the Premier Cup in October.

Leiston are managed by former Norwich City forward Darren Eadie and are skippered by one-time Blues academy youngster Seb Dunbar.

MATCHDAY



Blues v @IpswichTown XI



Endeavour Automotive @SuffolkFA Premier Cup 2nd Round



🏟 Watson & Hillhouse Stadium, Victory Road, IP16 4DQ



⏰ 7.45pm KO



🤝 LFC Supporters - Match Sponsors



Photo: - (@Cunninghamben86). #LeistonFC #NonLeague pic.twitter.com/4VZMOz9Rju — Leiston FC (@leistonfc) February 21, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images