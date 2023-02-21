Former Blues Youngster Bloomfield Leaves Colchester to Become Wycombe Boss

Tuesday, 21st Feb 2023 17:31 Former Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield has left his role as head coach of Colchester United only five months after taking charge to return to his former club Wycombe Wanderers as manager following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure for QPR. Prior to taking the job with the U’s, Felixstowe-born Bloomfield had been at Wycombe for 19 years, making all but one of his 559 senior appearances and latterly working as a member of Ainsworth’s coaching staff. A statement on the League Two side’s website reads: “It has been agreed in principle that Matt Bloomfield will join Wycombe Wanderers as their new manager. “The Chairboys have acted quickly following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to QPR, taking their former player and coach back to Buckinghamshire. “All the relevant paperwork is expected to be completed and signed imminently, but all aspects of the move have been agreed between the two clubs. “Bloomfield returns to his former club less than five months after joining the U’s as head coach back in October 2022. “The search for a new U's head coach will begin immediately, and any further news will be announced in due course.” During his time with the U’s Bloomfield took them from relegation trouble towards mid-table and they currently sit 18th, nine points form the danger zone. In total, he was in charge for 27 games, winning nine, drawing six and losing 12. Wycombe are currently seventh in League One, seven points behind the third-placed Blues with a game in hand. The 39-year-old came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and won an England U19 cap while with the Blues, featuring alongside striker Darren Bent as the Young Lions beat Germany 3-1 at Portman Road. The midfielder made one sub appearance for the Town first team at Notts County in the Carling Cup in September 2003 before starting his long spell with the Chairboys three months later.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments