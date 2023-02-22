U21s Fall to Last-Gasp Defeat in Premier Cup

Wednesday, 22nd Feb 2023 07:28 Town were dumped out of this season's Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday evening after a 2-1 stoppage-time defeat at Leiston. Rossi Jarvis put through his own net to put the Town XI ahead but the hosts hit back and progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Adam Mills and Finlay Barnes. Despite usually fielding an U18 side in this competition, as expected the Blues fielded what was predominantly an U21s team, with most younger group rested ahead of Wednesday evening's FA Youth Cup fixture against West Ham United. Town started brightly and created a couple of early openings with youngster Ashton Boswell cutting in and firing narrowly wide before Harley Curtis beat home keeper Sam Donkin to a long ball forward, only for the striker to be forced wide and overhit his cross into the danger area. At the other end, a header back across goal from a corner was turned goalwards by Ben Fowkes but Lewis Ridd (pictured) got down quickly and made the first of a number of impressive saves. On 15 Tawanda Chirewa curled an effort just wide of the top corner, shortly before Boswell latched onto a fine pass over the Leiston defence, but Donkin spotted the danger and gathered the ball at Boswell's feet. It was an attacking display of football from both sides with Rossi Jarvis poking a Barnes corner wide before a long goal-kick fell to Mills who squared the ball to Fowkes, who somehow missed the target when it looked easier to score. Recent Irish recruit Leon Ayinde then won the ball in midfield and burst forward before firing in a low shot which Donkin saved well.

As the half-hour mark of a pulsating first half approached, the Southern Premier Division Central side really should have taken the lead. Rossi Jarvis's header from a corner was diverted against the bar from close range by Mills, who was then released through on goal moments later, only for Ridd to get out quickly and block the striker's effort. Shortly before the break, former Town youngster Seb Dunbar burst forward and his effort across goal took a slight deflection and went just wide of the far post. From the resultant corner, Ridd again got down smartly to block yet another header from the younger of the two Jarvis brothers. Five minutes after the restart, Chirewa found Zanda Siziba who cut in and shot low but just the wrong side of the far post. Shortly after, Siziba was teed up by Max Hudson but the attacking midfielder saw his effort from inside the box well saved. On 57 a Dunbar cross from the left reached Mills inside the six-yard box and while the striker lifted his effort over Ridd, it inexplicably struck the woodwork. Michael Lavin got back well to ensure the rebound was deflected wide for a corner, from which Rossi Jarvis's goalbound shot was only kept out by a somewhat unfortunate block by his own teammate Fowkes. Just four minutes later, the Leiston centre-back ,who had been causing problems for the Town backline from nearly every set piece, finally netted, but it was past his own keeper as he rolled Boswell's low cross - following a sublime crossfield pass from Chirewa - past a helpless Donkin. On 68 the home side equalised when Mills got away from the Blues' defence and fired a left-foot shot across Ridd and into the top far corner of the net. It was a fine finish and in all honesty, it was a surprise to most in the ground that it had taken Leiston so long to score. The hosts pushed on from here with Jake Hutchings and then Mills both heading inches wide of the target from set pieces. In a rare break forward and with ten minutes remaining, Boswell fired over under pressure after being released by another delightful pass from Chirewa. Sub Joe Marsden then lifted over the bar with the goal gaping after a loose ball dropped and led to a collision between Ridd and Will Davies, with the latter unable to continue. Leiston played the remaining few minutes with ten men having already used their three permitted substitutes. There was still time for George Quantrell to also miss the target from close range before Barnes - who was making his 100th appearance for the hosts - scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time after a left-sided cross eventually fell to him in the box. Town's youngsters pushed forward once more though and Hudson's cross was volleyed just over the bar by the on-rushing Boswell. Keeper Donkin would've had no chance had the effort been just a few inches lower. But it wasn't to be for John McGreal's side and the final whistle signalled the end of a thoroughly enjoyable game for the neutral, with chances aplenty. Despite being up against a physical side, Ayinde and Chirewa both impressed in the Town midfield and keeper Ridd made some fine stops but it was Leiston who probably deserved the win; the home side having also squandered a number of clearcut opportunities. Town XI: Ridd, Lavin, Hudson, Armin, Mohammed, Cutbush, Siziba (Carr 65), Ayinde, Harley Curtis (Adebayo 53), Chirewa, Boswell. Unused: Henry Curtis, Cullum. Att: 195.

TWTD



