Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Bort: Good to Be Back
Wednesday, 22nd Feb 2023 12:50

Young Blues keeper Antoni Bort was delighted to get back in action with the U21s on Monday having been out of action since pre-season with a knee injury.

Bort suffered a left patella fracture in July which sidelined the Lowestoft-raised Polish keeper for 30 weeks.

The 19-year-old finally made his comeback for the U21s as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Playford Road on Monday.

“My injury came after one game in pre-season so it was good to be back out there,” he told the club website.

“They [Millwall] were a good and really physical side. We had a young team out as well, so I think it was a good performance. I feel good physically and I’m glad my knee doesn’t hurt me anymore!

“I’d not really played with the team since December 2021 because I was at Dereham on loan. I had four months there and played 16 games which was really good.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with different staff members; with Geoff [Robinson, first-team strength and conditioning coach], Jack [Wilce, head of academy sports medicine], David [Smith] rehabilitation physiotherapist and the performance coaches.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be back this quickly. We worked smart and they managed my loads.

“They listened to me when I wasn’t agreeing with things but I trusted them a lot, and that’s helped me get out on the pitch quicker.

“It was nice to see them come and support me for the Millwall game as well as Reg [Rene Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping] and Carl [Pentney, head of academy goalkeeping].”

The U21s, who were beaten 2-1 at Leiston in the Suffolk Premier Cup last night, are next in action at home to QPR at Playford Road on Monday afternoon (KO 1pm).


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023