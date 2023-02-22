Bort: Good to Be Back

Wednesday, 22nd Feb 2023 12:50 Young Blues keeper Antoni Bort was delighted to get back in action with the U21s on Monday having been out of action since pre-season with a knee injury. Bort suffered a left patella fracture in July which sidelined the Lowestoft-raised Polish keeper for 30 weeks. The 19-year-old finally made his comeback for the U21s as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at Playford Road on Monday. “My injury came after one game in pre-season so it was good to be back out there,” he told the club website. “They [Millwall] were a good and really physical side. We had a young team out as well, so I think it was a good performance. I feel good physically and I’m glad my knee doesn’t hurt me anymore! “I’d not really played with the team since December 2021 because I was at Dereham on loan. I had four months there and played 16 games which was really good. “I’ve spent a lot of time with different staff members; with Geoff [Robinson, first-team strength and conditioning coach], Jack [Wilce, head of academy sports medicine], David [Smith] rehabilitation physiotherapist and the performance coaches. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be back this quickly. We worked smart and they managed my loads. “They listened to me when I wasn’t agreeing with things but I trusted them a lot, and that’s helped me get out on the pitch quicker. “It was nice to see them come and support me for the Millwall game as well as Reg [Rene Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping] and Carl [Pentney, head of academy goalkeeping].” The U21s, who were beaten 2-1 at Leiston in the Suffolk Premier Cup last night, are next in action at home to QPR at Playford Road on Monday afternoon (KO 1pm).

Photo: TWTD



