Tractor Girls Sign Forward Turner

Wednesday, 22nd Feb 2023 19:00

Ipswich Town Women have signed forward Holly Turner from Billericay Town.

The 22-year-old, Town’s third signing of the season, spent eight months with the Essex side, who also play in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, having begun her career as a youth player with Colchester and West Ham.

She made her senior breakthrough at C&K Basildon, who are now known as Hashtag United, during the 2018/19 season, going on to score 22 times in 39 appearances over four years.

In the summer of 2021 a torn ACL in pre-season saw a move to Barclays Women's Championship side London City Lionesses fall through, then following her recovery she joined Billericay in the summer.

Turner, who will wear the number 25 shirt, could make her Town debut on Sunday when the Tractor Girls host Watford at the AGL Arena.





Photo: ITFC