Legendary Commentator Motson Dies

Thursday, 23rd Feb 2023 12:13 Legendary BBC commentator John Motson has died aged 77. His family announced his death this morning in a statement: ”It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.” Motson watched his first professional football at Portman Road in the early sixties while a boarder at Culford School in West Suffolk. A Match of the Day stalwart from 1971 until his retirement in 2018, Motson was a familiar figure at Town during the glory days under Sir Bobby Robson and wrote a regular column in the club programme during the mid-seventies. Motson, who for many years had a holiday home in Tunstall, played in a testimonial for Blues scout Ron Gray in Felixstowe in 1978/79, lining-up for a commentators XI, and in 2003 revealed he had bought shares in the club following the Blues’ period of administration. “It isn't a speculative decision, I am not expecting to make a profit,” he said. “I think Gary Lineker said when he helped to rescue Leicester on a much wider scale. He said it's not so much an investment, it's a donation and that's really the way that I see it. “It's a time when people who like the club can pull together and make a small contribution to make sure that what happened last year doesn't happen again.” Motson, who attended the club’s Ex-Players’ Dinner in 2012, covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC. He is survived by his wife Anne and son Freddie. An icon in football media and the sport as a whole.



Rest in peace, John. 💙#itfc https://t.co/OJBKCBxyvO — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 23, 2023 Had the pleasure of meeting John Motson when I played on Sir Bobby’s side in this game against a commentators 11. Such sad news RIP Motty 🥹 pic.twitter.com/X3b1i5tnH8 — Rob Chandler (@RadioRobC) February 23, 2023 🎙️ RIP John Motson



Here's his stirring profile of #ITFC's '78 cup winning side, taken from his MOTD video special covering the history of the club... #RIPMotty https://t.co/R0Ps1dRZlt pic.twitter.com/SY8KIQX5Uy — Rich Woodward (@IpsRich) February 23, 2023

Photo: Action Images



Paulc added 12:17 - Feb 23

Very sad news. Grew up with his commentary and I do believe no one has bettered him since he retired.

The Ipswich Town Match of the Day video made in the early 90s, narrated by John is a thing of beauty! RIP Motty 3

MickMillsTash added 12:31 - Feb 23

Playing football in the back garden, commentating on the action , annoying All the neighbours, I was Glenn Hoddle and John Motson.

'Match of the Day' in my subbuteo league - always Motty.

I Still say 'and Still Ricky Villa' during old men 5 a side

RIP 1

Bazza8564 added 12:32 - Feb 23

Simply the best of his era, a sad loss for football and for ITFC, he was a Culford Schoolboy and always had us in his hearts.

I hope the club will respect him by wearing black armbands saturday too 1

itfchorry added 13:04 - Feb 23

Very proud to have met him on a number

of occasions - Always had time for an

Ipswich Fan.



Thoughts with his family 0

Foreverdon_Blue added 13:22 - Feb 23

I started watching football and sport in general in 1976, so this is a sad week where we have lost both Dickie Davies and John Motson. RIP both of them. 0

runaround added 13:29 - Feb 23

RIP John. A real legend in terms of football commentary 0

