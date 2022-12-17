Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Legendary Commentator Motson Dies
Thursday, 23rd Feb 2023 12:13

Legendary BBC commentator John Motson has died aged 77.

His family announced his death this morning in a statement: ”It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

Motson watched his first professional football at Portman Road in the early sixties while a boarder at Culford School in West Suffolk.

A Match of the Day stalwart from 1971 until his retirement in 2018, Motson was a familiar figure at Town during the glory days under Sir Bobby Robson and wrote a regular column in the club programme during the mid-seventies.

Motson, who for many years had a holiday home in Tunstall, played in a testimonial for Blues scout Ron Gray in Felixstowe in 1978/79, lining-up for a commentators XI, and in 2003 revealed he had bought shares in the club following the Blues’ period of administration.

“It isn't a speculative decision, I am not expecting to make a profit,” he said. “I think Gary Lineker said when he helped to rescue Leicester on a much wider scale. He said it's not so much an investment, it's a donation and that's really the way that I see it.

“It's a time when people who like the club can pull together and make a small contribution to make sure that what happened last year doesn't happen again.”

Motson, who attended the club’s Ex-Players’ Dinner in 2012, covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC. He is survived by his wife Anne and son Freddie.


Photo: Action Images



Paulc added 12:17 - Feb 23
Very sad news. Grew up with his commentary and I do believe no one has bettered him since he retired.
The Ipswich Town Match of the Day video made in the early 90s, narrated by John is a thing of beauty! RIP Motty
3

MickMillsTash added 12:31 - Feb 23
Playing football in the back garden, commentating on the action , annoying All the neighbours, I was Glenn Hoddle and John Motson.
'Match of the Day' in my subbuteo league - always Motty.
I Still say 'and Still Ricky Villa' during old men 5 a side
RIP
1

Bazza8564 added 12:32 - Feb 23
Simply the best of his era, a sad loss for football and for ITFC, he was a Culford Schoolboy and always had us in his hearts.
I hope the club will respect him by wearing black armbands saturday too
1

itfchorry added 13:04 - Feb 23
Very proud to have met him on a number
of occasions - Always had time for an
Ipswich Fan.

Thoughts with his family
0

Foreverdon_Blue added 13:22 - Feb 23
I started watching football and sport in general in 1976, so this is a sad week where we have lost both Dickie Davies and John Motson. RIP both of them.
0

runaround added 13:29 - Feb 23
RIP John. A real legend in terms of football commentary
0


