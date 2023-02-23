Barratt Leaves Tractor Girls

Thursday, 23rd Feb 2023 13:39 Forward Zoe Barratt has left Ipswich Town Women to rejoin her former club MK Dons on a free transfer. The 20-year-old was due to be out of contract at the end of the season so the club and player have agreed to terminate the deal now to facilitate the switch to MK. Barratt, who suffered a blow at the start of the season when she suffered an ankle injury which sidelined her for three months, scored 14 goals in 48 appearances in a three-and-a-half-year spell with the Tractor Girls during which time she received England U19s call-ups. Meanwhile, Sarah Brasero-Carreira scored for England’s U19s as they beat Switzerland 3-0 on Tuesday, while fellow Blues midfielder Freya Godfrey was also in the side. Defender Megan Wearing made her debut for Scotland’s U19s in a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Monday, the same day midfielder, Abbi Smith made her Republic of Ireland U19s debut against England Excited to join @MKDonsFCWomen for the remainder of the season!⚽️ https://t.co/ZQoAPXJ85n — Zoe Barratt (@zoebarratt11) February 23, 2023

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments