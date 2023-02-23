Supporters Club Announces Committee Changes



The official Ipswich Town Supporters Club has announced changes to its committee following the sad passing of chair Martin Swallow in October. Mandy Garner, who was vice-chair, has stepped up to the role of interim-chair and Nathan Parris has taken on the role of vice-chair. Trish Clarke will remain as secretary and Linda Byford will remain as treasurer. Teresa Swallow, Nicky Martin, Sam Bishop, Lauren Brunning and patron Irene Davey will all continue to have roles on the committee with an AGM to take place later in the autumn. New interim-chair Garner has been a supporter since her school days and has been on the committee for a number of years and also as a representative on the Fans Forum. She paid tribute to her predecessor, who had been on the committee since 2011, becoming vice-chair in 2017 and then chair last year: “We will never forget the work Martin did on behalf of the supporters during his time on the committee and as chair.”

Photo: Contributed



