U18s Host Charlton
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 08:23

Town’s U18s are quickly back into Professional Development League Two South action following Wednesday’s epic FA Youth Cup quarter-final against West Ham United when Charlton visit Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

Sam Darlow’s side, who took the U18 Premier League South leaders to extra-time before beating beaten 4-2 despite having been reduced to 10 men after 33 minutes, are seventh in the table with the Addicks second behind leaders Millwall.


Photo: Matchday Images



