Minute's Applause in Tribute to Motson at MK

Friday, 24th Feb 2023 10:27 Town’s game away against the MK Dons at Stadium MK tomorrow will be preceded by a minute’s applause in tribute to legendary commentator John Motson, who died yesterday aged 77. Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Motson is intrinsically linked with so many moments in football history. “He was such an iconic voice, primarily to so many of us,” he said. “He was always such an enjoyable listen and so many of my football memories are attached to his commentary. “It is sad that he has passed this week. I believe the club is going to pay tribute to that which is fitting and right. “There are lots of different ways to spend your life in football, whether staff or player or as a coach or manager. John did as much as he possibly could as a commentator and was a big part of the game.” Motson watched his first professional football at Portman Road when a boarder at Culford School in West Suffolk in the early sixties and went on to write a regular column in the Town match programme in the 1970s. He also had a holiday home in Tunstall for many years and bought shares in the club following its period in administration in 2003. 💙 A minute’s applause will take place prior to kick-off at Stadium MK tomorrow, with both clubs paying tribute to the late John Motson.#itfc pic.twitter.com/CRTTH6y4kv — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 24, 2023

Photo: Action Images



