McKenna: U18s Should Be Proud of Themselves

Friday, 24th Feb 2023 10:33 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Town’s U18s should be proud of themselves for the performances and spirit they showed during their FA Youth Cup run, which ended at the quarter-final stage on Wednesday. Sam Darlow’s side beat category one academies from Nottingham Forest and Liverpool before losing 4-2 to runaway U18 Premier League South leaders West Ham United at Portman Road on Wednesday, having taken the Hammers to the final minutes of extra-time, despite having been reduced to 10 men in the 33rd minute. “It was a fantastic effort on the night, as everyone saw,” McKenna said. “I spoke to the players and the staff after the game and told them they should be proud of themselves and the performances and mostly the spirit that they have shown throughout all the games. “They have represented themselves, their families and the club with pride. The FA Youth Cup is a good competition and a competition for making memories as a young player, but it doesn’t dictate your career - it is about what they do from here. “But certainly in terms of what they have done this year, they have been a credit to themselves. “I’m sure they will be hoping that this is a start of an incredible journey and this is what we are all hoping for. “They are not all going to go on and play for Ipswich Town and they are all not going to go on and be professional footballers. “But they have had some great experience there, tested themselves at a higher level and showed what their capabilities are, and shown a high potential. “I am sure they will continue to work alongside the staff and fulfil their own potential in each individual.”



Photo: Matchday Images



