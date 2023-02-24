Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: Healthy Things Are Being Looked at to Protect Game
Friday, 24th Feb 2023 10:41

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has commented on the Government’s confirmation of the introduction of an independent regulator for English football.

The plan for a regulator was recommended by a fan-led review last year and was given Government approval yesterday.

“I’ve not had a chance to have a look at it and from the club’s point of view, that will be more [CEO] Mark [Ashton]’s area,” McKenna said.

“But I think it’s healthy these discussions are going on and things are being looked into to make sure we protect the English game.

“Our set-up in this country is so unique to have 92 professional clubs in the league system and such a strong National League where I think pretty much every team is full-time now.

“We have so much history and the support of those clubs is unique and special and we need to protect that as much as we can. I think it’s really important that these things are looked at in such a positive way.”


